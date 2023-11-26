The Atlanta Hawks (8-7) will visit the Boston Celtics (12-4) after winning three road games in a row.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs Hawks Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (49.4%).

Boston is 5-0 when it shoots better than 49.4% from the field.

The Celtics are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 11th.

The Celtics put up 5.7 fewer points per game (116) than the Hawks allow (121.7).

Boston has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 121.7 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 124.2 points per game, compared to 111.1 per game in road games.

Boston surrenders 105 points per game in home games this year, compared to 109.1 in away games.

When playing at home, the Celtics are sinking 3.6 more treys per game (17.7) than in away games (14.1). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (41.6%) compared to in road games (32.9%).

Celtics Injuries