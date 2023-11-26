Ezekiel Elliott will be up against the fifth-worst run defense in the NFL when his New England Patriots take on the New York Giants in Week 12, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Elliott has recorded 331 yards on 86 rushes (33.1 ypg). He's found the end zone two times. As a receiver, Elliott has caught 18 balls for 108 yards (10.8 ypg).

Elliott vs. the Giants

Elliott vs the Giants (since 2021): 4 GP / 81.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 81.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Giants have given up 100 or more yards to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

New York has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 15 opposing players this year.

The Giants have allowed two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

The 135.1 rushing yards per game given up by the Giants defense makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.

The Giants' defense is ranked 32nd in the league with 17 rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Ezekiel Elliott Rushing Props vs. the Giants

Rushing Yards: 37.5 (-111)

Elliott Rushing Insights

Elliott has hit the rushing yards over in six of 10 opportunities (60.0%).

The Patriots, who are 32nd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 58.8% of the time while running 41.2%.

He has handled 35.1% of his team's 245 rushing attempts this season (86).

Elliott has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has 13.3% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 14 red zone rushing carries (45.2% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Ezekiel Elliott Receiving Props vs the Giants

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-118)

Elliott Receiving Insights

In six of 10 games this year, Elliott has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Elliott has 6.9% of his team's target share (24 targets on 349 passing attempts).

He averages 4.5 yards per target this season (108 yards on 24 targets).

Elliott, in 10 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Elliott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 11 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 ATT / 34 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs

