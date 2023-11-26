The Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) play the Harvard Crimson (5-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on Big Ten Network.

Harvard vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Harvard Stats Insights

The Crimson are shooting 47.7% from the field, 7.8% higher than the 39.9% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.

Harvard is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the rebounding team in the country, the Crimson rank 221st.

The Crimson put up 7.5 more points per game (77.5) than the Hoosiers give up to opponents (70.0).

Harvard has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 70.0 points.

Harvard Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Harvard scored 67.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.3.

The Crimson gave up fewer points at home (65.3 per game) than away (65.9) last season.

Harvard sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.0 per game) than away (6.9) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.6%) than on the road (30.4%).

Harvard Upcoming Schedule