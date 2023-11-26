The Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) play the Harvard Crimson (5-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on Big Ten Network.

Harvard vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Harvard Stats Insights

  • The Crimson are shooting 47.7% from the field, 7.8% higher than the 39.9% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Harvard is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers are the rebounding team in the country, the Crimson rank 221st.
  • The Crimson put up 7.5 more points per game (77.5) than the Hoosiers give up to opponents (70.0).
  • Harvard has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 70.0 points.

Harvard Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Harvard scored 67.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.3.
  • The Crimson gave up fewer points at home (65.3 per game) than away (65.9) last season.
  • Harvard sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.0 per game) than away (6.9) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.6%) than on the road (30.4%).

Harvard Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ UMass W 78-75 William D. Mullins Center
11/18/2023 @ Boston College L 73-64 Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/22/2023 @ Colgate W 76-70 Cotterell Court
11/26/2023 Indiana - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11/29/2023 American - Lavietes Pavilion
12/2/2023 @ Loyola Chicago - Joseph J. Gentile Center

