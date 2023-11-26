How to Watch Harvard vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) play the Harvard Crimson (5-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on Big Ten Network.
Harvard vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Ivy League Games
Harvard Stats Insights
- The Crimson are shooting 47.7% from the field, 7.8% higher than the 39.9% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.
- Harvard is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the rebounding team in the country, the Crimson rank 221st.
- The Crimson put up 7.5 more points per game (77.5) than the Hoosiers give up to opponents (70.0).
- Harvard has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 70.0 points.
Harvard Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Harvard scored 67.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.3.
- The Crimson gave up fewer points at home (65.3 per game) than away (65.9) last season.
- Harvard sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.0 per game) than away (6.9) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.6%) than on the road (30.4%).
Harvard Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ UMass
|W 78-75
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 73-64
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/22/2023
|@ Colgate
|W 76-70
|Cotterell Court
|11/26/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|11/29/2023
|American
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
