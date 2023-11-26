Sunday's game between the Harvard Crimson (5-1) and the Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 75-70 based on our computer prediction, with Harvard securing the victory. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM on November 26.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Harvard vs. Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Harvard vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 75, Indiana 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Harvard vs. Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Harvard (-5.7)

Harvard (-5.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Indiana's record against the spread so far this season is 0-4-0, and Harvard's is 4-1-0. The Hoosiers have a 2-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Crimson have a record of 4-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Harvard Performance Insights

The Crimson have a +65 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.8 points per game. They're putting up 77.5 points per game, 145th in college basketball, and are allowing 66.7 per outing to rank 113th in college basketball.

Harvard records 36.2 rebounds per game (96th in college basketball) while allowing 34.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.4 boards per game.

Harvard makes 8.7 three-pointers per game (80th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.0. It shoots 39.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.4%.

Harvard loses the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 11.2 (128th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.0.

