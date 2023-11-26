The Harvard Crimson (2-0) meet the Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET and be available via BTN.

Harvard vs. Indiana Game Information

Harvard Top Players (2022-23)

  • Chris Ledlum: 18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Evan Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Samuel Silverstein: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Idan Tretout: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Justice Ajogbor: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Indiana Top Players (2022-23)

  • Trayce Jackson-Davis: 20.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK
  • Jalen Hood-Schifino: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Race Thompson: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Miller Kopp: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Trey Galloway: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Harvard vs. Indiana Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG Harvard AVG Harvard Rank
105th 74.7 Points Scored 68.4 266th
137th 68.7 Points Allowed 66.4 69th
96th 33.1 Rebounds 34.3 44th
231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 10.0 54th
329th 5.7 3pt Made 6.6 266th
40th 15.2 Assists 13.2 163rd
104th 11.1 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

