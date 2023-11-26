The Harvard Crimson (2-0) meet the Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET and be available via BTN.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Harvard vs. Indiana Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: BTN

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Harvard Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Harvard Top Players (2022-23)

Chris Ledlum: 18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Evan Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Samuel Silverstein: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Idan Tretout: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Justice Ajogbor: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana Top Players (2022-23)

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 20.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK

20.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK Jalen Hood-Schifino: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Race Thompson: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Miller Kopp: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Trey Galloway: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Harvard vs. Indiana Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG Harvard AVG Harvard Rank 105th 74.7 Points Scored 68.4 266th 137th 68.7 Points Allowed 66.4 69th 96th 33.1 Rebounds 34.3 44th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 10.0 54th 329th 5.7 3pt Made 6.6 266th 40th 15.2 Assists 13.2 163rd 104th 11.1 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.