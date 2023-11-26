The Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) hit the court against the Harvard Crimson (5-1) as 7.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The over/under is 138.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Harvard vs. Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana -7.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Crimson Betting Records & Stats

Harvard has combined with its opponent to score more than 138.5 points in three of five games this season.

Harvard's games this year have had a 144.2-point total on average, 5.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Harvard has a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Harvard has come away with three wins in the four contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Crimson have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +275.

Harvard has an implied victory probability of 26.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Harvard vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 1 25% 72.2 149.7 70.0 136.7 141.5 Harvard 3 60% 77.5 149.7 66.7 136.7 141.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Harvard Insights & Trends

The Crimson score 7.5 more points per game (77.5) than the Hoosiers allow their opponents to score (70.0).

When it scores more than 70.0 points, Harvard is 4-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Harvard vs. Indiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 0-4-0 0-3 2-2-0 Harvard 4-1-0 1-0 4-1-0

Harvard vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana Harvard 15-2 Home Record 5-7 5-7 Away Record 8-6 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.1 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.