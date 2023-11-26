New England Patriots receiver Hunter Henry will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the New York Giants. The Giants are ranked 22nd in terms of passing yards conceded, at 236.6 per game.

Henry's 45 targets have resulted in 30 catches for 298 yards (29.8 per game) and three scores so far this season.

Henry vs. the Giants

Henry vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games Six players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

The Giants have conceded a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The Giants yield 236.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants' defense is 18th in the NFL by allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (14 total passing TDs).

Hunter Henry Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-118)

Henry Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Henry has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 60.0% of his games (six of 10).

Henry has received 12.9% of his team's 349 passing attempts this season (45 targets).

He is averaging 6.6 yards per target (96th in league play), averaging 298 yards on 45 passes thrown his way.

Henry has a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has three total touchdowns this season (20.0% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

Henry (four red zone targets) has been targeted 14.8% of the time in the red zone (27 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 4 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

