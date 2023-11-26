Will Hunter Henry score a touchdown when the New England Patriots and the New York Giants play in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Hunter Henry score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Henry's 30 grabs (on 45 targets) have netted him 298 yards (29.8 per game) and three TDs.

Henry has a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Hunter Henry Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 6 5 56 1 Week 2 Dolphins 7 6 52 1 Week 3 @Jets 5 2 17 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 4 51 0 Week 5 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 3 2 27 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 3 3 28 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 4 39 1 Week 10 Colts 5 3 21 0

