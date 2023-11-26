Ivy League Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
There are four games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature Ivy League squads. That includes the Cornell Big Red versus the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Ivy League Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Cornell Big Red at Ohio State Buckeyes
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|B1G+
|Dartmouth Big Green at New Hampshire Wildcats
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Brown Bears at Monmouth Hawks
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo)
|Pennsylvania Quakers at UCSD Tritons
|5:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|-
