When Jalen Reagor suits up for the New England Patriots in their Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Reagor will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jalen Reagor score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Reagor's two catches have yielded 22 yards (7.3 per game). He has been targeted nine times.

Reagor, in three games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Jalen Reagor Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 7 Bills 1 1 11 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 1 11 0

Rep Jalen Reagor with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.