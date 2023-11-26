Will Mac Jones Score a Touchdown Against the Giants in Week 12?
The New England Patriots and the New York Giants are set to meet in a Week 12 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Mac Jones find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.
Will Mac Jones score a touchdown against the Giants?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)
- Jones has rushed for 96 yards (9.6 per game) on 26 carries.
- In 10 games, Jones has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Mac Jones Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|35
|54
|316
|3
|1
|2
|15
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|31
|42
|231
|1
|1
|5
|25
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|15
|29
|201
|1
|0
|4
|13
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|12
|21
|150
|0
|2
|3
|7
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|12
|22
|110
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|24
|33
|200
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|25
|30
|272
|2
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|19
|29
|161
|2
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 9
|Commanders
|24
|44
|220
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|15
|20
|170
|0
|1
|3
|25
|0
