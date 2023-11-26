Will Matthew Slater Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Matthew Slater was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 12 contest against the New York Giants starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Slater's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Matthew Slater Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Patriots have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- DeVante Parker (LP/concussion): 15 Rec; 158 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 12 Injury Reports
Patriots vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Slater 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|0
|0
|0
Slater Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
