With the New England Patriots playing the New York Giants in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Mike Gesicki a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Gesicki will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Mike Gesicki score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Gesicki has posted 182 yards receiving (18.2 per game) and one TD, hauling in 21 balls out of 30 targets this season.

Gesicki, in 10 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Mike Gesicki Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 3 3 36 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 5 33 0 Week 3 @Jets 1 1 18 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 1 12 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 3 28 0 Week 7 Bills 2 2 5 1 Week 8 @Dolphins 3 2 11 0 Week 9 Commanders 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Colts 3 2 22 0

Rep Mike Gesicki with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.