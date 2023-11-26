The New York Giants (3-8) host a struggling New England Patriots (2-8) team on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium (with best bets available). The Patriots have lost three straight games.

When is Patriots vs. Giants?

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The data strongly suggests betting on the Giants in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Patriots favored and the difference between the two is 6.0 points.

The Patriots have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 67.2%.

The Patriots have won 33.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (1-2).

New England has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -205 or shorter.

This season, the Giants have been the underdog 10 times and won two of those games.

This season, New York has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New York (+4)



New York (+4) The Patriots have covered the spread just twice over 10 games with a set spread.

The Giants have covered the spread three times this year (3-7-1).

New York has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (34)



Over (34) These teams average a combined 27.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the total of 34 set for this matchup.

The Patriots and the Giants have seen their opponents average a combined 15.7 more points per game than the point total of 34 set in this matchup.

The Patriots have gone over in three of their 10 games with a set total (30%).

Three of the Giants' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (27.3%).

Rhamondre Stevenson Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 48.2 3 22.9 0

Saquon Barkley Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 81.4 1 20.3 4

