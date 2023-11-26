New England (2-8) brings a three-game losing streak into a matchup with New York (3-8) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under is 34 in the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Patriots play the Giants. For those who want to make some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two squads.

Sign up to live bet on the Patriots-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Patriots vs Giants on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Patriots have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

New England's offense is averaging four points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 4.2 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Giants have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

In 10 games this year, the Patriots have won the second quarter four times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up two times.

New England's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.4 points on average in the second quarter.

The Giants have won the second quarter three times, lost seven times, and been knotted up one time in 11 games this year.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Patriots have won the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in six games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, New England is averaging 1.9 points in the third quarter (30th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 3.6 points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 11 games this year, the Giants have won the third quarter four times, been outscored six times, and tied one time.

4th Quarter

The Patriots have won the fourth quarter in two games this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in four games.

New England's offense is averaging 5.2 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 6.7 points on average in that quarter.

In the Giants' 11 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up one time.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 12 In-Game Primers

Patriots vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Patriots have been winning after the first half in five games (2-3 in those contests) this season and have trailed after the first half in five games (0-5).

In 2023, the Giants have been winning after the first half in three games (2-1 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in seven games (1-6), and have been tied after the first half in one game (0-1).

2nd Half

In 10 games this year, the Patriots have won the second half two times (0-2 record in those games), lost seven times (2-5), and been knotted up one time (0-1).

New England's offense is averaging 7.1 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 10.3 points on average in the second half.

Through 11 games this year, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (1-2 record in those games), lost seven times (2-5), and tied one time (0-1).

Rep the Patriots or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.