Patriots vs. Giants Player Props & Odds – Week 12
MetLife Stadium is the venue where the New England Patriots will take on the New York Giants on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Looking to place a wager on player props in the Patriots-Giants matchup? See the information below for the best players in this contest.
Rhamondre Stevenson Touchdown Odds
- Stevenson Odds to Score First TD: +480
- Stevenson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300
Saquon Barkley Touchdown Odds
- Barkley Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Barkley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +310
More Patriots Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Demario Douglas
|-
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|Ezekiel Elliott
|-
|36.5 (-113)
|6.5 (-113)
|Mike Gesicki
|-
|-
|16.5 (-113)
|Hunter Henry
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Mac Jones
|195.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|-
|-
|22.5 (-113)
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|-
|59.5 (-113)
|21.5 (-113)
More Giants Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Saquon Barkley
|-
|69.5 (-113)
|19.5 (-113)
|Isaiah Hodgins
|-
|-
|17.5 (-113)
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|-
|-
|29.5 (-113)
|Daniel Bellinger
|-
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|Jalin Hyatt
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Tommy Devito
|175.5 (-113)
|13.5 (-113)
|-
