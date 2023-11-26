The New England Patriots (2-8) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Giants (3-8) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Giants

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

Patriots Insights

This year, the Patriots put up 11.8 fewer points per game (14.1) than the Giants surrender (25.9).

The Patriots rack up 77.2 fewer yards per game (294.5), than the Giants give up per matchup (371.7).

This season, New England runs for 40.2 fewer yards per game (94.9) than New York allows per contest (135.1).

The Patriots have 16 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Giants.

Patriots Away Performance

The Patriots score 13 points per game on the road (1.1 fewer than overall), and concede 25 in road games (1.2 more than overall).

The Patriots accumulate fewer yards in road games (272 per game) than they do overall (294.5), but also allow fewer in road games (321.5 per game) than overall (326.5).

The Patriots pick up fewer rushing yards in away games (92.5 per game) than they do overall (94.9), but they also give up fewer away from home (81 per game) than overall (97.7).

On the road, the Patriots successfully convert more third downs (35.8%) than they do overall (34.1%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in road games (39%) than overall (39.6%).

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 at Miami L 31-17 CBS 11/5/2023 Washington L 20-17 FOX 11/12/2023 Indianapolis L 10-6 NFL Network 11/26/2023 at New York - FOX 12/3/2023 Los Angeles - CBS 12/7/2023 at Pittsburgh - Amazon Prime Video 12/18/2023 Kansas City - ABC/ESPN

