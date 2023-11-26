Patriots vs. Giants: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 12
The New England Patriots (2-8) are favored by 3 points as they work to halt their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the New York Giants (3-8) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. This contest has a listed total of 33.5 points.
The Patriots' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you wager on their matchup with Giants. As the Giants prepare for this matchup against the Patriots, here are their recent betting trends and insights.
Patriots vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New England Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Patriots (-3)
|33.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Patriots (-3.5)
|33.5
|-166
|+140
New England vs. New York Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: FOX
Patriots vs. Giants Betting Insights
- New England is only 2-8-0 against the spread this season.
- Three of New England's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (30%).
- New York has three wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.
- The Giants have an ATS record of 3-4-1 as 3-point underdogs or more.
- There have been three New York games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.
