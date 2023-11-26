New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has a good matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the New York Giants. The Giants are allowing the fifth-most rushing yards in the league, 135.1 per game.

So far this season, Stevenson has accumulated a team-leading 482 rushing yards on 126 carries (48.2 ypg), while scoring three rushing TDs. In addition, Stevenson has tacked on 32 receptions for 229 yards (22.9 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Stevenson and the Patriots with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stevenson vs. the Giants

Stevenson vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games The Giants have let two opposing rushers to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

New York has allowed 15 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Giants this season.

The 135.1 rushing yards per game allowed by the Giants defense makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.

The Giants' defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL with 17 rushing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Patriots vs Giants on Fubo!

Rhamondre Stevenson Rushing Props vs. the Giants

Rushing Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Stevenson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stevenson Rushing Insights

So far this season, Stevenson has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 10 opportunities).

The Patriots, who are 32nd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 58.8% of the time while running 41.2%.

He has handled 51.4% of his team's 245 rushing attempts this season (126).

Stevenson has rushed for a score in three of his games this year but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has scored three of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

He has 17 carries in the red zone (54.8% of his team's 31 red zone rushes).

Rhamondre Stevenson Receiving Props vs the Giants

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-118)

Stevenson Receiving Insights

In four of 10 games this season, Stevenson has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Stevenson has 12.9% of his team's target share (45 targets on 349 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 45 times, averaging 5.1 yards per target (125th in NFL).

Stevenson, in 10 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

With four red zone targets, Stevenson has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Stevenson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 20 ATT / 88 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 ATT / 87 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 5 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.