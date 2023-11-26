The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-5) will visit the Quinnipiac Bobcats (4-1) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Stonehill vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other NEC Games

Stonehill Stats Insights

The Skyhawks' 38% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points lower than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (42%).

Stonehill is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 42% from the field.

The Bobcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Skyhawks rank 348th.

The Skyhawks' 62.8 points per game are 9.2 fewer points than the 72 the Bobcats allow.

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Stonehill scored 5.1 more points per game at home (69.5) than away (64.4).

The Skyhawks conceded fewer points at home (64.5 per game) than away (71.8) last season.

At home, Stonehill drained 9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Stonehill's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.1%) than away (34.2%).

Stonehill Upcoming Schedule