The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-5) will be attempting to stop a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Quinnipiac Bobcats (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at M&T Bank Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Quinnipiac vs. Stonehill matchup in this article.

Stonehill vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stonehill vs. Quinnipiac Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stonehill vs. Quinnipiac Betting Trends

Stonehill has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this year.

The Skyhawks have covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Quinnipiac has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Bobcats games have gone over the point total.

