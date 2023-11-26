Sunday's game at M&T Bank Arena has the Quinnipiac Bobcats (4-1) squaring off against the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-5) at 2:00 PM ET on November 26. Our computer prediction projects a 80-73 victory for Quinnipiac, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Stonehill vs. Quinnipiac Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Hamden, Connecticut

Hamden, Connecticut Venue: M&T Bank Arena

Stonehill vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction

Prediction: Quinnipiac 80, Stonehill 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Stonehill vs. Quinnipiac

Computer Predicted Spread: Quinnipiac (-7.1)

Quinnipiac (-7.1) Computer Predicted Total: 153.6

Quinnipiac is 1-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Stonehill's 2-4-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bobcats are 2-2-0 and the Skyhawks are 4-2-0.

Stonehill Performance Insights

The Skyhawks are being outscored by 26.9 points per game, with a -161 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.8 points per game (340th in college basketball), and allow 89.7 per contest (358th in college basketball).

Stonehill comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 10.7 boards. It grabs 26 rebounds per game (356th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.7.

Stonehill knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball) while shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc (305th in college basketball). It is making 5.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.2 per game at 39.1%.

Stonehill has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 16 per game (353rd in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (177th in college basketball).

