The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) play the Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at M&T Bank Arena. This contest will begin at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Stonehill vs. Quinnipiac Game Information

Stonehill Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Burnett: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Andrew Sims: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Max Zegarowski: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Shamir Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Mack: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Quinnipiac Top Players (2022-23)

Dezi Jones: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Luis Kortright: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Matt Balanc: 12 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Paul Otieno: 7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Ike Nweke: 9.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Stonehill vs. Quinnipiac Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Quinnipiac Rank Quinnipiac AVG Stonehill AVG Stonehill Rank 144th 73 Points Scored 67 299th 162nd 69.7 Points Allowed 69.6 159th 26th 35.2 Rebounds 28 343rd 39th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th 85th 8.2 3pt Made 7.7 134th 169th 13.1 Assists 12.2 249th 212th 12.1 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

