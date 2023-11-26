Stonehill vs. Quinnipiac November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) play the Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at M&T Bank Arena. This contest will begin at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Stonehill vs. Quinnipiac Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Stonehill Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Burnett: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Andrew Sims: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Max Zegarowski: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamir Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Mack: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Quinnipiac Top Players (2022-23)
- Dezi Jones: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Luis Kortright: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Matt Balanc: 12 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Paul Otieno: 7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Ike Nweke: 9.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Stonehill vs. Quinnipiac Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Quinnipiac Rank
|Quinnipiac AVG
|Stonehill AVG
|Stonehill Rank
|144th
|73
|Points Scored
|67
|299th
|162nd
|69.7
|Points Allowed
|69.6
|159th
|26th
|35.2
|Rebounds
|28
|343rd
|39th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|5.2
|359th
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|212th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
