Stonehill vs. Quinnipiac: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 26
The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-5) visit the Quinnipiac Bobcats (4-1) after losing five straight road games. The Bobcats are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 154.5.
Stonehill vs. Quinnipiac Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Hamden, Connecticut
- Venue: M&T Bank Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Quinnipiac
|-9.5
|154.5
Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats
- Stonehill's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 154.5 points in four of six outings.
- Stonehill's games this season have had an average of 152.5 points, 2.0 fewer points than this game's total.
- Stonehill are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Stonehill has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.
- The Skyhawks have not won as an underdog of +375 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Stonehill has a 21.1% chance of walking away with the win.
Stonehill vs. Quinnipiac Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 154.5
|% of Games Over 154.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Quinnipiac
|2
|50%
|84.6
|147.4
|72.0
|161.7
|147.8
|Stonehill
|4
|66.7%
|62.8
|147.4
|89.7
|161.7
|141.3
Additional Stonehill Insights & Trends
- The Skyhawks' 62.8 points per game are 9.2 fewer points than the 72.0 the Bobcats give up to opponents.
Stonehill vs. Quinnipiac Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Quinnipiac
|1-3-0
|0-0
|2-2-0
|Stonehill
|2-4-0
|1-3
|4-2-0
Stonehill vs. Quinnipiac Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Quinnipiac
|Stonehill
|9-4
|Home Record
|7-4
|9-6
|Away Record
|6-12
|3-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-3-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|75.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.5
|73.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.4
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-6-0
|8-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-10-0
