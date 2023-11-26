The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-5) visit the Quinnipiac Bobcats (4-1) after losing five straight road games. The Bobcats are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 154.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stonehill vs. Quinnipiac Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hamden, Connecticut

Hamden, Connecticut Venue: M&T Bank Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Quinnipiac -9.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats

Stonehill's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 154.5 points in four of six outings.

Stonehill's games this season have had an average of 152.5 points, 2.0 fewer points than this game's total.

Stonehill are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Stonehill has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Skyhawks have not won as an underdog of +375 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Stonehill has a 21.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Stonehill vs. Quinnipiac Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Quinnipiac 2 50% 84.6 147.4 72.0 161.7 147.8 Stonehill 4 66.7% 62.8 147.4 89.7 161.7 141.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Stonehill Insights & Trends

The Skyhawks' 62.8 points per game are 9.2 fewer points than the 72.0 the Bobcats give up to opponents.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Stonehill vs. Quinnipiac Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Quinnipiac 1-3-0 0-0 2-2-0 Stonehill 2-4-0 1-3 4-2-0

Stonehill vs. Quinnipiac Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Quinnipiac Stonehill 9-4 Home Record 7-4 9-6 Away Record 6-12 3-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.5 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-6-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.