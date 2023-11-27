When the Boston Bruins play the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), David Pastrnak and Zachary Werenski will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Bruins Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Boston, Pastrnak has 31 points in 20 games (13 goals, 18 assists).

Brad Marchand has chipped in with 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists).

Charlie Coyle has scored nine goals and added nine assists in 20 games for Boston.

Jeremy Swayman (7-1-2) has a 2.3 goals against average and a .926% save percentage (seventh-best in league).

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Werenski is a key offensive option for Columbus, with 15 points this season, as he has put up one goal and 14 assists in 20 games.

Boone Jenner's 14 points this season, including 11 goals and three assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Columbus.

This season, Columbus' Ivan Provorov has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) this season.

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a 1-5-1 record this season, with an .897 save percentage (38th in the league). In 8 games, he has 210 saves, and has conceded 24 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 12th 3.4 Goals Scored 2.82 24th 4th 2.5 Goals Allowed 3.45 23rd 14th 31.5 Shots 30.1 19th 21st 31.5 Shots Allowed 33.5 29th 9th 22.73% Power Play % 10.45% 28th 3rd 88.16% Penalty Kill % 88.89% 2nd

