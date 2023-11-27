Can we anticipate Charlie Coyle lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins face off with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Coyle stats and insights

  • Coyle has scored in six of 20 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • Coyle has scored two goals on the power play.
  • Coyle averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.1%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.7 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Coyle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 15:42 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:56 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 17:30 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 18:45 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 18:05 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:35 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:09 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 4 3 1 17:18 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:29 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:44 Away L 5-4

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

