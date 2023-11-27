Charlie Coyle will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets face off at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. There are prop bets for Coyle available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Charlie Coyle vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Coyle Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Coyle has averaged 17:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

In Coyle's 20 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Coyle has a point in 13 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Coyle has an assist in eight of 20 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Coyle's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Coyle has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Coyle Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 20 Games 3 18 Points 1 9 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.