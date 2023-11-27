The Boston Bruins, with Charlie McAvoy, will be on the ice Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. Thinking about a wager on McAvoy? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

McAvoy's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:40 per game on the ice, is -1.

McAvoy has a goal in three games this year through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 10 of 16 games this season, McAvoy has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

McAvoy has an assist in seven of 16 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

McAvoy's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of McAvoy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.6%.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 16 Games 2 15 Points 2 3 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

