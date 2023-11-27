When the Boston Bruins face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will David Pastrnak light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: -135 (Bet $13.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

In 11 of 20 games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

On the power play he has four goals, plus 10 assists.

He takes 4.8 shots per game, and converts 13.5% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 21:12 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:24 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:13 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 20:31 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 3 0 3 13:13 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 17:35 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 22:06 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 20:07 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:53 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 18:56 Away L 5-4

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

