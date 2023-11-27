The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Derek Forbort light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Derek Forbort score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Forbort stats and insights

  • Forbort is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • Forbort has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Forbort recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:27 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:38 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:28 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:05 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:38 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:53 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.