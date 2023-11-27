In the upcoming tilt versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Trent Frederic to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Frederic stats and insights

Frederic has scored in four of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Frederic has no points on the power play.

Frederic's shooting percentage is 18.5%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.7 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Frederic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:56 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:39 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:59 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:14 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 15:21 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 13:14 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:23 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:27 Away L 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.