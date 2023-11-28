Tuesday's game features the Colorado Buffaloes (6-1) and the Boston University Terriers (5-1) squaring off at CU Events Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-50 win for heavily favored Colorado according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 28.

The Terriers enter this matchup following a 63-52 victory against Northern Colorado on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Boston University vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston University vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 81, Boston University 50

Other Patriot Predictions

Boston University Schedule Analysis

The Terriers' best win this season came in a 64-53 victory against the Le Moyne Dolphins on November 22.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Buffaloes are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Boston University is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Boston University 2023-24 Best Wins

64-53 at home over Le Moyne (No. 277) on November 22

63-52 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 294) on November 26

60-53 at home over Yale (No. 297) on November 14

56-47 at home over New Hampshire (No. 320) on November 10

60-58 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 335) on November 6

Boston University Leaders

Caitlin Weimar: 15.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 52.3 FG%

15.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 52.3 FG% Alex Giannaros: 12.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.1 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

12.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.1 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Aoibhe Gormley: 3.5 PTS, 2 STL, 32 FG%

3.5 PTS, 2 STL, 32 FG% Anete Adler: 6.3 PTS, 43.2 FG%

6.3 PTS, 43.2 FG% Audrey Ericksen: 7.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

Boston University Performance Insights

The Terriers' +37 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 59.7 points per game (270th in college basketball) while allowing 53.5 per outing (32nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.