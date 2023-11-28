The Colorado Buffaloes (6-1) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Boston University Terriers (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Network

Boston University vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Terriers score just 4.7 fewer points per game (59.7) than the Buffaloes allow (64.4).

Colorado is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 59.7 points.

The 84.6 points per game the Buffaloes record are 31.1 more points than the Terriers give up (53.5).

When Colorado puts up more than 53.5 points, it is 6-1.

When Boston University allows fewer than 84.6 points, it is 5-1.

This season the Buffaloes are shooting 50% from the field, 15.2% higher than the Terriers concede.

Boston University Leaders

Caitlin Weimar: 15.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 52.3 FG%

15.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 52.3 FG% Alex Giannaros: 12.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.1 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

12.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.1 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Aoibhe Gormley: 3.5 PTS, 2 STL, 32 FG%

3.5 PTS, 2 STL, 32 FG% Anete Adler: 6.3 PTS, 43.2 FG%

6.3 PTS, 43.2 FG% Audrey Ericksen: 7.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

Boston University Schedule