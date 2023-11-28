How to Watch the Boston University vs. Colorado Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (6-1) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Boston University Terriers (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Boston University vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison
- The Terriers score just 4.7 fewer points per game (59.7) than the Buffaloes allow (64.4).
- Colorado is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 59.7 points.
- The 84.6 points per game the Buffaloes record are 31.1 more points than the Terriers give up (53.5).
- When Colorado puts up more than 53.5 points, it is 6-1.
- When Boston University allows fewer than 84.6 points, it is 5-1.
- This season the Buffaloes are shooting 50% from the field, 15.2% higher than the Terriers concede.
Boston University Leaders
- Caitlin Weimar: 15.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 52.3 FG%
- Alex Giannaros: 12.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.1 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
- Aoibhe Gormley: 3.5 PTS, 2 STL, 32 FG%
- Anete Adler: 6.3 PTS, 43.2 FG%
- Audrey Ericksen: 7.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
Boston University Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Rider
|L 58-55
|Alumni Gymnasium
|11/22/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 64-53
|Case Gym
|11/26/2023
|@ Northern Colorado
|W 63-52
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/5/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Case Gym
|12/9/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Case Gym
