The Colorado Buffaloes (6-1) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Boston University Terriers (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
  • TV: Pac-12 Network

Boston University vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

  • The Terriers score just 4.7 fewer points per game (59.7) than the Buffaloes allow (64.4).
  • Colorado is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 59.7 points.
  • The 84.6 points per game the Buffaloes record are 31.1 more points than the Terriers give up (53.5).
  • When Colorado puts up more than 53.5 points, it is 6-1.
  • When Boston University allows fewer than 84.6 points, it is 5-1.
  • This season the Buffaloes are shooting 50% from the field, 15.2% higher than the Terriers concede.

Boston University Leaders

  • Caitlin Weimar: 15.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 52.3 FG%
  • Alex Giannaros: 12.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.1 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
  • Aoibhe Gormley: 3.5 PTS, 2 STL, 32 FG%
  • Anete Adler: 6.3 PTS, 43.2 FG%
  • Audrey Ericksen: 7.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

Boston University Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Rider L 58-55 Alumni Gymnasium
11/22/2023 Le Moyne W 64-53 Case Gym
11/26/2023 @ Northern Colorado W 63-52 Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
11/28/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center
12/5/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Case Gym
12/9/2023 Harvard - Case Gym

