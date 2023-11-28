The Miami Heat (10-7) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Bucks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 115 - Bucks 113

Bucks vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 2.5)

Heat (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-2.5)

Heat (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.7

The Heat have an 8-9-0 ATS record this season compared to the 6-11-0 mark from the Bucks.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Milwaukee covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (30.8%).

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the point total 58.8% of the time this season (10 out of 17). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (seven out of 17).

The Bucks have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-4) this season, better than the .286 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (2-5).

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks sport a top-five offense this year, ranking third-best in the league with 120.4 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank 23rd with 117.5 points allowed per contest.

With 43.8 rebounds per game, Milwaukee ranks 20th in the NBA. It cedes 44.8 rebounds per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Bucks rank 25th in the league in assists, putting up 24.4 per game.

Milwaukee, who ranks 12th in the league with 13.2 turnovers per game, is forcing 12.3 turnovers per contest, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.

This year, the Bucks are draining 14 three-pointers per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.4% (seventh-ranked) from three-point land.

Heat Performance Insights

At 109.8 points scored per game and 107.8 points allowed, the Heat are 24th in the NBA offensively and sixth defensively.

At 41.4 rebounds per game and 43.5 rebounds conceded, Miami is 25th and 11th in the league, respectively.

The Heat are 17th in the NBA in assists (25.6 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Miami is seventh in the league in turnovers committed (12.6 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (15.8).

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 14th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.6). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.8%.

