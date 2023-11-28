The Chicago Bulls (5-13) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (13-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at TD Garden. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has an over/under of 218.5.

Celtics vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -12.5 218.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 218.5 points nine times.

The average total in Boston's games this year is 223.1, 4.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics are 9-8-0 against the spread this season.

Boston has been the favorite in 16 games this season and won 12 (75%) of those contests.

Boston has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -900.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 90% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs Bulls Additional Info

Celtics vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 9 52.9% 115.8 222.5 107.3 219.5 226.6 Bulls 10 55.6% 106.7 222.5 112.2 219.5 219.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over twice.

Boston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in seven opportunities at home, and it has covered four times in 10 opportunities on the road.

The Celtics average 115.8 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 112.2 the Bulls allow.

Boston has an 8-3 record against the spread and a 10-1 record overall when scoring more than 112.2 points.

Celtics vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Celtics and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 9-8 1-1 7-10 Bulls 5-13 0-0 9-9

Celtics vs. Bulls Point Insights

Celtics Bulls 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 106.7 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 8-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 10-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-4 107.3 Points Allowed (PG) 112.2 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 5-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-5 7-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-4

