The Boston Celtics (13-4) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Chicago Bulls (5-13) on Tuesday, November 28 at TD Garden, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Celtics won on Sunday 113-103 over the Hawks. Jayson Tatum's team-high 34 points paced the Celtics in the win.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristaps Porzingis PF Out Calf 18.9 6.7 1.9 Jrue Holiday PG Out Ankle 12.3 7.4 4.9

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Alex Caruso: Out (Toe)

Celtics vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and NBCS-CHI

