Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks take the court versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 108-102 win over the Trail Blazers, Antetokounmpo put up 33 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

With prop bets in place for Antetokounmpo, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 29.9 32.2 Rebounds 11.5 10.6 11.6 Assists 4.5 4.6 5.5 PRA -- 45.1 49.3 PR -- 40.5 43.8



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Heat

Antetokounmpo has taken 19.3 shots per game this season and made 11.4 per game, which account for 20.6% and 25.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Antetokounmpo's opponents, the Heat, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 98.8 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 103.9 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 107.8 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

The Heat are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 43.5 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Heat have conceded 25.6 per game, 16th in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 32 33 7 2 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.