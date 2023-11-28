Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two players to watch on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Miami Heat (10-7) play the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) at Kaseya Center.

How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI

TNT, BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Heat's Last Game

In their previous game, the Heat lost to the Nets on Saturday, 112-97. Their top scorer was Caleb Martin with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Caleb Martin 22 7 3 0 0 1 Jaime Jaquez 18 5 4 1 0 2 Cole Swider 11 0 1 1 1 3

Bucks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Bucks topped the Trail Blazers on Sunday, 108-102. Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 33 points (and added six assists and 16 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 33 16 6 1 3 0 Damian Lillard 31 5 4 2 0 4 Malik Beasley 14 6 0 3 0 4

Heat vs Bucks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo puts up 22.7 points, 10.4 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.0 block.

Jimmy Butler posts 20.7 points, 5.0 boards and 4.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Kyle Lowry is posting 8.6 points, 4.4 assists and 4.1 boards per game.

Jaime Jaquez averages 11.2 points, 3.8 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 14.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.7 boards per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo gives the Bucks 29.9 points, 10.6 boards and 4.6 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Damian Lillard contributes with 25.6 points per game, plus 4.5 boards and 6.3 assists.

Brook Lopez's numbers for the season are 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 50.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Bobby Portis averages 11.8 points, 6.6 boards and 1.3 assists, making 48.5% of his shots from the field.

Malik Beasley's numbers for the season are 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 30.7 10.7 5.0 1.4 0.8 0.2 Bam Adebayo MIA 18.9 9.0 3.2 1.4 0.6 0.0 Damian Lillard MIL 21.4 3.6 6.1 0.8 0.0 2.6 Jimmy Butler MIA 17.6 3.0 3.4 1.0 0.6 1.2 Brook Lopez MIL 15.2 5.5 1.3 1.1 3.6 1.6 Jaime Jaquez MIA 14.9 4.5 2.8 1.1 0.1 1.8

