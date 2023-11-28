Tuesday's contest at MVP Arena has the Siena Saints (2-1) taking on the Merrimack Warriors (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on November 28. Our computer prediction projects a 66-58 victory for Siena, who are favored by our model.

The Warriors are coming off of a 98-34 loss to Utah in their most recent game on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Merrimack vs. Siena Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Merrimack vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Siena 66, Merrimack 58

Other NEC Predictions

Merrimack Schedule Analysis

Against the Bryant Bulldogs on November 21, the Warriors notched their signature win of the season, a 65-60 home victory.

Merrimack has three losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Merrimack Leaders

Amaya Staton: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 39.2 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 39.2 FG% Paloma Garcia: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 54.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

11.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 54.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Jayme Decesare: 9.3 PTS, 31.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

9.3 PTS, 31.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Rose Caso: 4.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.7 FG%

4.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.7 FG% Diamond Christian: 4.5 PTS, 20.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

Merrimack Performance Insights

The Warriors have been outscored by 15 points per game (posting 48.8 points per game, 350th in college basketball, while allowing 63.8 per contest, 175th in college basketball) and have a -90 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.