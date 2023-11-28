Merrimack vs. Siena Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 28
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's contest at MVP Arena has the Siena Saints (2-1) taking on the Merrimack Warriors (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on November 28. Our computer prediction projects a 66-58 victory for Siena, who are favored by our model.
The Warriors are coming off of a 98-34 loss to Utah in their most recent game on Friday.
Merrimack vs. Siena Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Merrimack vs. Siena Score Prediction
- Prediction: Siena 66, Merrimack 58
Other NEC Predictions
Merrimack Schedule Analysis
- Against the Bryant Bulldogs on November 21, the Warriors notched their signature win of the season, a 65-60 home victory.
- Merrimack has three losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.
Merrimack Leaders
- Amaya Staton: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 39.2 FG%
- Paloma Garcia: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 54.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Jayme Decesare: 9.3 PTS, 31.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
- Rose Caso: 4.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.7 FG%
- Diamond Christian: 4.5 PTS, 20.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)
Merrimack Performance Insights
- The Warriors have been outscored by 15 points per game (posting 48.8 points per game, 350th in college basketball, while allowing 63.8 per contest, 175th in college basketball) and have a -90 scoring differential.
