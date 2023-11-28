The Merrimack Warriors (1-5) will attempt to break a four-game road losing skid at the Siena Saints (2-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Merrimack Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

Merrimack vs. Siena Scoring Comparison

The Warriors' 48.8 points per game are 17.2 fewer points than the 66.0 the Saints allow.

The 69.3 points per game the Saints put up are 5.5 more points than the Warriors give up (63.8).

When Siena scores more than 63.8 points, it is 1-1.

Merrimack has a 1-4 record when giving up fewer than 69.3 points.

The Saints shoot 40.7% from the field, only 0.4% higher than the Warriors concede defensively.

The Warriors' 33.2 shooting percentage is 3.2 lower than the Saints have given up.

Merrimack Leaders

Amaya Staton: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 39.2 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 39.2 FG% Paloma Garcia: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 54.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

11.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 54.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Jayme Decesare: 9.3 PTS, 31.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

9.3 PTS, 31.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Rose Caso: 4.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.7 FG%

4.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.7 FG% Diamond Christian: 4.5 PTS, 20.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

Merrimack Schedule