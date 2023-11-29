America East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Brown Bears versus the Bryant Bulldogs is one of five games on Wednesday's college basketball slate that features a America East team in play.
America East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Brown Bears at Bryant Bulldogs
|6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Northeastern Huskies at New Hampshire Wildcats
|6:03 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Cornell Big Red at Binghamton Bearcats
|6:07 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|NJIT Highlanders at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|YES
|Lafayette Leopards at UMBC Retrievers
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
