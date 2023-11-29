How to Watch Boston College vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Boston College Eagles (4-2) take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It starts at 9:15 PM ET on SEC Network.
Boston College vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
Boston College Stats Insights
- Boston College is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Commodores are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 177th.
- The Eagles put up an average of 74.5 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 73.7 the Commodores give up.
- When it scores more than 73.7 points, Boston College is 2-1.
Boston College Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Boston College averaged 2.1 fewer points per game at home (66.4) than away (68.5).
- The Eagles allowed fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than on the road (76.5) last season.
- At home, Boston College knocked down 5.4 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.5). Boston College's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (27.7%) than on the road (39.1%) too.
Boston College Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Harvard
|W 73-64
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/22/2023
|Colorado State
|L 86-74
|T-Mobile Center
|11/23/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|L 71-68
|T-Mobile Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|NC State
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/5/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
