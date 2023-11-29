The Boston College Eagles (4-2) take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It starts at 9:15 PM ET on SEC Network.

Boston College vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SECN
Boston College Stats Insights

  • Boston College is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Commodores are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 177th.
  • The Eagles put up an average of 74.5 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 73.7 the Commodores give up.
  • When it scores more than 73.7 points, Boston College is 2-1.

Boston College Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Boston College averaged 2.1 fewer points per game at home (66.4) than away (68.5).
  • The Eagles allowed fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than on the road (76.5) last season.
  • At home, Boston College knocked down 5.4 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.5). Boston College's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (27.7%) than on the road (39.1%) too.

Boston College Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Harvard W 73-64 Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/22/2023 Colorado State L 86-74 T-Mobile Center
11/23/2023 Loyola Chicago L 71-68 T-Mobile Center
11/29/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
12/2/2023 NC State - Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/5/2023 Cent. Conn. St. - Silvio O. Conte Forum

