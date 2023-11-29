The Boston College Eagles (4-2) take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It starts at 9:15 PM ET on SEC Network.

Boston College vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Boston College Stats Insights

Boston College is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Commodores are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 177th.

The Eagles put up an average of 74.5 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 73.7 the Commodores give up.

When it scores more than 73.7 points, Boston College is 2-1.

Boston College Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Boston College averaged 2.1 fewer points per game at home (66.4) than away (68.5).

The Eagles allowed fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than on the road (76.5) last season.

At home, Boston College knocked down 5.4 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.5). Boston College's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (27.7%) than on the road (39.1%) too.

