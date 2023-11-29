The Boston College Eagles (4-2) play the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It starts at 9:15 PM ET on SEC Network.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. Boston College matchup.

Boston College vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Boston College vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Vanderbilt Moneyline Boston College Moneyline BetMGM Vanderbilt (-2.5) 146.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Vanderbilt (-2.5) 144.5 -142 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boston College vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Boston College has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Eagles have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Vanderbilt has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Commodores' six games this season have gone over the point total.

Boston College Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 While our computer ranking puts Boston College 107th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly better, placing it 81st.

Based on its moneyline odds, Boston College has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

