Wednesday's game features the Boston College Eagles (4-2) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) matching up at Memorial Gymnasium (on November 29) at 9:15 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-69 win for Boston College.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Boston College vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boston College vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 76, Vanderbilt 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston College vs. Vanderbilt

Computer Predicted Spread: Boston College (-7.3)

Boston College (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Vanderbilt has put together a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Boston College is 3-2-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Commodores are 3-3-0 and the Eagles are 3-2-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boston College Performance Insights

The Eagles have a +24 scoring differential, topping opponents by four points per game. They're putting up 74.5 points per game, 201st in college basketball, and are allowing 70.5 per contest to rank 169th in college basketball.

Boston College ranks 182nd in the nation at 33.3 rebounds per game. That's 2.6 more than the 30.7 its opponents average.

Boston College connects on 6.3 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball), 2.9 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 30.9% from deep (248th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 38.5%.

Boston College has committed 10.7 turnovers per game (96th in college basketball), two fewer than the 12.7 it forces (158th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.