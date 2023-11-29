The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) are favored by 1.5 points against the Boston College Eagles (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET. The matchup airs on SEC Network. The over/under in the matchup is set at 145.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boston College vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Vanderbilt -1.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Boston College has played three games this season that ended with a combined score over 145.5 points.

Boston College has had an average of 145 points scored in its games so far this season, 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Boston College has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Boston College was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Eagles have played as an underdog of +110 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Boston College has a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston College vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vanderbilt 3 50% 71.7 146.2 73.7 144.2 140.8 Boston College 3 60% 74.5 146.2 70.5 144.2 138.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Boston College Insights & Trends

The Eagles put up an average of 74.5 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 73.7 the Commodores give up.

Boston College has put together a 1-2 ATS record and a 2-1 overall record in games it scores more than 73.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boston College vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vanderbilt 2-4-0 1-3 3-3-0 Boston College 3-2-0 0-1 3-2-0

Boston College vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vanderbilt Boston College 14-6 Home Record 9-7 5-6 Away Record 4-7 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.