The Boston University Terriers (2-4) will visit the Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-3) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Boston University vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

Boston University Stats Insights

The Terriers are shooting 39.5% from the field, 3.4% lower than the 42.9% the Great Danes' opponents have shot this season.

Boston University has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Terriers are the 264th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Great Danes sit at 86th.

The Terriers' 64.3 points per game are 12.0 fewer points than the 76.3 the Great Danes allow to opponents.

Boston University is 2-0 when it scores more than 76.3 points.

Boston University Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Boston University averaged 6.5 more points per game at home (71.2) than on the road (64.7).

The Terriers gave up fewer points at home (64.3 per game) than on the road (68.9) last season.

Boston University knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.5%).

Boston University Upcoming Schedule