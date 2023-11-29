The Boston University Terriers (2-4) will visit the Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-3) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Boston University vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
Boston University Stats Insights

  • The Terriers are shooting 39.5% from the field, 3.4% lower than the 42.9% the Great Danes' opponents have shot this season.
  • Boston University has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Terriers are the 264th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Great Danes sit at 86th.
  • The Terriers' 64.3 points per game are 12.0 fewer points than the 76.3 the Great Danes allow to opponents.
  • Boston University is 2-0 when it scores more than 76.3 points.

Boston University Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Boston University averaged 6.5 more points per game at home (71.2) than on the road (64.7).
  • The Terriers gave up fewer points at home (64.3 per game) than on the road (68.9) last season.
  • Boston University knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.5%).

Boston University Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Bryant W 95-79 Case Gym
11/21/2023 @ Davidson L 69-45 John M. Belk Arena
11/26/2023 NVU-Johnson W 90-49 Case Gym
11/29/2023 @ Albany (NY) - SEFCU Arena
12/2/2023 @ Sacred Heart - William H. Pitt Center
12/6/2023 Maine - Case Gym

