How to Watch Boston University vs. Albany (NY) on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston University Terriers (2-4) will visit the Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-3) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Boston University vs. Albany (NY) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Boston University Stats Insights
- The Terriers are shooting 39.5% from the field, 3.4% lower than the 42.9% the Great Danes' opponents have shot this season.
- Boston University has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Terriers are the 264th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Great Danes sit at 86th.
- The Terriers' 64.3 points per game are 12.0 fewer points than the 76.3 the Great Danes allow to opponents.
- Boston University is 2-0 when it scores more than 76.3 points.
Boston University Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Boston University averaged 6.5 more points per game at home (71.2) than on the road (64.7).
- The Terriers gave up fewer points at home (64.3 per game) than on the road (68.9) last season.
- Boston University knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.5%).
Boston University Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Bryant
|W 95-79
|Case Gym
|11/21/2023
|@ Davidson
|L 69-45
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/26/2023
|NVU-Johnson
|W 90-49
|Case Gym
|11/29/2023
|@ Albany (NY)
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Sacred Heart
|-
|William H. Pitt Center
|12/6/2023
|Maine
|-
|Case Gym
