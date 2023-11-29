The Boston University Terriers (2-4) travel to face the Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-3) after losing four consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Albany (NY) vs. Boston University matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Boston University vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Boston University vs. Albany (NY) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Boston University vs. Albany (NY) Betting Trends

Boston University has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Terriers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Albany (NY) has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Great Danes games have hit the over three out of five times this season.

