Wednesday's contest at SEFCU Arena has the Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-3) taking on the Boston University Terriers (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on November 29. Our computer prediction projects a 74-66 win for Albany (NY), who are favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Boston University vs. Albany (NY) Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Albany, New York Venue: SEFCU Arena

Boston University vs. Albany (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany (NY) 74, Boston University 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston University vs. Albany (NY)

Computer Predicted Spread: Albany (NY) (-8.7)

Albany (NY) (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 140.1

Albany (NY) has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Boston University is 1-3-0. A total of three out of the Great Danes' games this season have hit the over, and one of the Terriers' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston University Performance Insights

The Terriers have been outscored by 1.9 points per game (posting 64.3 points per game, 336th in college basketball, while giving up 66.2 per outing, 94th in college basketball) and have a -11 scoring differential.

Boston University pulls down 31.2 rebounds per game (267th in college basketball) while conceding 34 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.8 boards per game.

Boston University hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball) while shooting 34.2% from deep (139th in college basketball). It is making 2.5 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game at 29.9%.

Boston University has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.7 per game (96th in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (190th in college basketball).

