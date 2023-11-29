The Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-2) will play the Boston University Terriers (0-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Boston University vs. Albany (NY) Game Information

Boston University Top Players (2022-23)

  • Walter Whyte: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jonas Harper: 10.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Fletcher Tynen: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ethan Brittain-Watts: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Nevin Zink: 5.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Albany (NY) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jonathan Beagle: 12.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Sarju Patel: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Da'Kquan Davis: 8.4 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Aaron Reddish: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Boston University vs. Albany (NY) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Albany (NY) Rank Albany (NY) AVG Boston University AVG Boston University Rank
292nd 67.3 Points Scored 67.1 298th
316th 75.2 Points Allowed 67.2 88th
266th 30.2 Rebounds 32.4 134th
162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
289th 11.7 Assists 10.5 343rd
224th 12.3 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

