The Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-2) will play the Boston University Terriers (0-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Boston University vs. Albany (NY) Game Information

Boston University Top Players (2022-23)

Walter Whyte: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Albany (NY) Top Players (2022-23)

Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Boston University vs. Albany (NY) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Albany (NY) Rank Albany (NY) AVG Boston University AVG Boston University Rank 292nd 67.3 Points Scored 67.1 298th 316th 75.2 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 266th 30.2 Rebounds 32.4 134th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 289th 11.7 Assists 10.5 343rd 224th 12.3 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

