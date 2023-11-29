The Boston University Terriers (2-4) visit the Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-3) after losing four road games in a row. The Great Danes are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The point total is 141.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boston University vs. Albany (NY) Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: SEFCU Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Albany (NY) -8.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Terriers Betting Records & Stats

Boston University has played only one game this season that finished with a combined score over 141.5 points.

The average total for Boston University's games this season is 130.5 points, 11 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Boston University are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Boston University has come away with one win in the four contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

This season, the Terriers have been at least a +275 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston University has a 26.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston University vs. Albany (NY) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Albany (NY) 3 60% 75 139.3 76.3 142.5 144.5 Boston University 1 25% 64.3 139.3 66.2 142.5 138.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Boston University Insights & Trends

The Terriers score 12 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Great Danes allow their opponents to score (76.3).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boston University vs. Albany (NY) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Albany (NY) 3-2-0 0-0 3-2-0 Boston University 1-3-0 0-3 1-3-0

Boston University vs. Albany (NY) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Albany (NY) Boston University 5-6 Home Record 9-4 2-16 Away Record 6-11 2-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.